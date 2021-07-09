Flights carrying New Zealanders from Sydney called off

Flights carrying returning New Zealanders from Sydney called off

Reuters
Reuters, Wellington,
  • Jul 09 2021, 10:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2021, 10:35 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Flights carrying New Zealanders returning home from Australia's New South Wales region that were scheduled to start on Saturday have been called off after the Covid-19 outbreak in Sydney worsened, a New Zealand minister said.

"Clearly there is an escalating risk in New South Wales," New Zealand's Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins said at a news conference on Friday. New Zealand has suspended quarantine-free travel with New South Wales.

Australian authorities pleaded on Friday with Sydney residents to stay at home, warning a three-week lockdown may be extended as they struggle to control the Covid-19 outbreak, with the city reporting its the biggest rise in local cases for the year.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

New Zealand
Sydney
Covid-19
Coronavirus

What's Brewing

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Hong Kong's urban farms sprout gardens in the sky

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

Buddhist digital amulets mark Thai entry in crypto art

S Korean toilet turns excrement into digital currency

S Korean toilet turns excrement into digital currency

Messi, Neymar to battle in Copa final for first title

Messi, Neymar to battle in Copa final for first title

DH Toon | Ministers take charge before Monsoon Session

DH Toon | Ministers take charge before Monsoon Session

Why Russians and Americans got nowhere in Afghanistan

Why Russians and Americans got nowhere in Afghanistan

Billionaire blast-off: Rich ride own rockets into space

Billionaire blast-off: Rich ride own rockets into space

How does the Delta variant dodge the immune system? 

How does the Delta variant dodge the immune system? 

A digital cat is melting hearts in Japan

A digital cat is melting hearts in Japan

From glamour, militancy again goes into secrecy in J&K

From glamour, militancy again goes into secrecy in J&K

 