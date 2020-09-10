Russia, India, China Foreign ministers meet in Moscow

Foreign ministers of Russia, India, China meet in Moscow

PTI
PTI, Moscow,
  • Sep 10 2020, 21:01 ist
  • updated: Sep 10 2020, 21:01 ist

The foreign ministers of Russia, India and China (RIC) on Thursday held trilateral talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) in Moscow.

“Attended the RIC Foreign Ministers Meeting hosted by FM Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. Thank him for his warm hospitality. India takes on the Chair of the RIC process,” External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted along with a photograph of his counterparts from Russia and China.

Under the RIC framework, the foreign ministers of the three countries meet periodically to discuss bilateral, regional and international issues of their interest.

Jaishankar is in Moscow on a four-day visit to attend the meeting of foreign ministers of the SCO of which both India and China are members.

Lavrov is the host of the meeting of SCO foreign ministers being held in the Russian capital from Wednesday to Thursday. 

