Former Indian-American Sri Preston Kulkarni diplomat wins Democratic primary for Texas' 22nd Congressional District

Indian-American Sri Preston Kulkarni has secured an easy victory in the Democratic primary for Texas' 22nd Congressional District and will run in the November election against the Republican candidate.

Kulkarni, 40, a former diplomat who served in Iraq, Russia, Israel and Taiwan, defeated former Pearland city council member Derrick Reed and attorney Nyanza Davis Moore in the party election on Tuesday, The Hill reported.

While Kulkarni scored 53.1 per cent of the total votes polled, Reed bagged 24.7 per cent and Moore 14.5 per cent.

Just after his win, Kulkarni thanked the voters and tweeted, "We couldn't have gotten here without your help and your support."

He previously ran against retiring Republican Pete Olson (R-Texas), coming within 5 points of beating the incumbent during the 2018 midterms. He would take on the winner of the May 26 Republican primary runoff.

Kulkarni is the son of an Indian novelist and academic who immigrated to America in 1969 and a white mother.