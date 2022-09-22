Pak's Imran Khan apologises in contempt of court case

Former Pakistan PM Khan apologises in contempt of court case: Lawyer

The charges are related to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 22 2022, 16:34 ist
  • updated: Sep 22 2022, 17:05 ist

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday tendered an apology in a contempt of court case, his defence lawyer said.

The court has deferred the due indictment, said the lawyer, Faisal Chaudhry, adding the court had directed Khan to submit an unconditional apology in writing by Oct. 3.

The charges are related to a speech by Khan in which he allegedly threatened police and judicial officers after one of his close aides was denied bail in a sedition case.

"The court has appreciated the gesture," Chaudhry told Reuters, adding such cases would mostly be dropped after the apology.

"We will prepare and submit in writing an unconditional apology as sought by the court," he said.

The high court was due to indict Khan, a move that could lead to his exclusion from politics if convicted.

A convicted politician is liable to be disqualified for at least five years under Pakistani laws.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Pakistan
Imran Khan
World news

What's Brewing

Federer teams up with Nadal for his farewell match

Federer teams up with Nadal for his farewell match

Teen millionaires, Adani: Inside India's rich club

Teen millionaires, Adani: Inside India's rich club

James Webb telescope takes clear pics of ringed Neptune

James Webb telescope takes clear pics of ringed Neptune

For Gen Z, Tiktok is the new search engine

For Gen Z, Tiktok is the new search engine

Pat on the back for India as rhino numbers rise

Pat on the back for India as rhino numbers rise

 