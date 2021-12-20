Forty eight test positive for Omicron variant on ship

Forty eight passengers test positive for Omicron variant on cruise ship

The cruise operator said it had 6,091 guests and crew members on board the ship, which ended a week-long cruise in Miami on Saturday

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 20 2021, 19:50 ist
  • updated: Dec 20 2021, 19:50 ist
Representative picture of a cruise ship. Credit: iStock Images

Royal Caribbean Group said on Monday 48 people on its Symphony of the Seas cruise ship tested positive for the Omicron variant of Covid-19, fueling concerns that the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus could put a damper on a recovery in the cruise industry.

The cruise operator said it had 6,091 guests and crew members on board the ship, which ended a week-long cruise in Miami on Saturday after setting sail on December 11.

The passengers who tested positive were asymptomatic or mildly symptomatic, Royal Caribbean said in a statement, adding that six guests were disembarked earlier in the cruise and transported home.

Royal Caribbean said 95 per cent of the community on board was fully vaccinated, while 98 per cent of those who tested positive were also fully vaccinated. Symphony's future itineraries are not impacted, it added.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Covid-19
Omicron
Coronavirus
World news
Business News

What's Brewing

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

Is that sniffle a cold? Or is it Covid-19?

'Cyborg' artist who 'hears' colour turns to time travel

'Cyborg' artist who 'hears' colour turns to time travel

Why having too many toys is bad for kids

Why having too many toys is bad for kids

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Omicron becomes dominant strain of Covid-19 in Ireland

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

Council poll results, an alarm bell for BJP

 