4 held for Sept 25 Paris knife attack, source says

Four arrested for Sept 25 Paris knife attack, source says

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Dec 18 2020, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 22:33 ist
Representative image/Credit: iStock images

Four people have been arrested in France as part of an investigation into a knife attack in Paris on Sept. 25, a judicial source said on Friday.

The source told Reuters that one of those held has been charged with a terrorism-related offence and placed in custody in the southwestern Gironde region.

On Sept. 25, a stabbing in which two journalists were wounded took place in Paris's rue Nicolas-Appert, where Islamist militants killed 12 people in the offices of satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo five years ago.

The main suspect in the attack was an 18-year-old man from Pakistan. Police arrested him soon after the stabbing.

French daily Le Parisien reported on Friday that the four detained people of Pakistani origin had allegedly encouraged the attacker to act.

Several attacks in recent months, including the beheading of a teacher who had shown his class caricatures of the Prophet Mohammad, have prompted the French government to take action against Islamist "separatism".

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

France
Paris

What's Brewing

Family feud rages as Swarovski empire loses its lustre

Family feud rages as Swarovski empire loses its lustre

Video games that changed the world before Cyberpunk

Video games that changed the world before Cyberpunk

Zoom Xmas gift: No cap on call lengths over holidays

Zoom Xmas gift: No cap on call lengths over holidays

'Unpaused’ movie review: An effective anthology

'Unpaused’ movie review: An effective anthology

First potential radio signal from exoplanet detected

First potential radio signal from exoplanet detected

Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India

Cold waves and snow: Stunning photos from across India

 