Four patients test positive for coronavirus in England after cruise ship evacuation

Coronavirus: 4 from Japan ship test positive in England

Four passengers tested positive for coronavirus in England on Sunday after being evacuated from the Diamond Princess cruise ship in Japan, Chief Medical Officer Chris Whitty said in a statement on Twitter.

"Four further patients in England have tested positive for COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the UK to thirteen," the statement from the chief medical officer for England said.

"The virus was passed on in the Diamond Princess cruise ship and the patients are being transferred from Arrowe Park to specialist NHS (National Health Service) infection centres." 

