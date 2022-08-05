4 people injured in lightning strike near White House

Four people injured in lightning strike near White House

Officers with the Secret Service and US Park Police witnessed the lightning strike and ran over to render first aid, officials said

AP
AP, Washington,
  • Aug 05 2022, 09:00 ist
  • updated: Aug 05 2022, 09:00 ist

Four people have been critically injured after a lightning strike outside the White House, fire officials said.

The four victims - two men and two women - were injured in Lafayette Park, located directly outside the White House complex, on Thursday, according to the District of Columbia Fire and Emergency Medical Services Department.

Officers with the Secret Service and US Park Police witnessed the lightning strike and ran over to render first aid, officials said.

Emergency medical crews were called to the scene just before 7 pm and transported the victims to the hospital with “critical, life-threatening injures,” fire department spokesperson Vito Maggiolo said.

A portion of the park remained closed for more than an hour on Thursday evening with emergency crews at the scene. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United States
White House
World news

What's Brewing

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

Intense August rainfall overwhelms Bengaluru

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

DH Toon | ED on a mission to ‘target’ Opposition

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Why you should be consistent with your yoga practice 

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

Navy's all-women crew carries out independent mission

 