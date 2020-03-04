Fox News calls off 'upfront' advertising event amid coronavirus fears

COVID-19: Fox News calls off upfront advertising event

Reuters
Reuters,
  Mar 04 2020
  • updated: Mar 04 2020, 11:16am ist
US Director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow speaks to Fox News. (AFP Photo)

Fox News, the TV channel owned by media company Fox Corp, on Tuesday said it is cancelling its 'upfront' advertising event in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

"We have determined that it would be best to cancel our upcoming event in New York based on public health concerns due to coronavirus," Fox News told Reuters.

Upfront ad sale events are a way for media and internet companies to court advertisers and get them to commit a sizable budget for the entire year.

Fox Corp, the channel's parent company, also restricted its employees from taking non-essential business trips until further notice, joining scores of large companies that have moved to place travel curbs since last week. 

