France opens Covid-19 vaccinations to 16- and 17-year-olds at high risk of major illness

France has decided to widen its Covid-19 vaccine rollout to people aged 16-17 who could face a high risk of a major illness from the virus, said the country's health ministry on Thursday, as the country gradually accelerates its vaccine programme.
The health ministry said this category of 16-17 year olds would be allowed to get the Pfizer/BioNTech Covid vaccine from Thursday onwards.
