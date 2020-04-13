France reports lower coronavirus daily death toll

France reports lower coronavirus daily death toll

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Apr 13 2020, 10:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 10:26 ist
Volunteers spraying disinfectant in the compounds of a school as it prepares to reopen after the term opening was delayed due to the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak. (AFP Photo)

France on Sunday reported a lower number of COVID-19 deaths over the last 24 hours, with the total toll from the coronavirus epidemic in the country now 14,393, the health ministry said.

It said that there were 315 deaths in hospital over the last day, compared with 345 the day earlier. The total toll includes those who have died in nursing homes.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click  here

For the fourth consecutive day in a row, the number of patients in intensive care fell with 35 fewer patients, making a total of 6,845 people needing such treatment.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
France
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

COVID-19: INS demands stimulus package for newspapers

COVID-19: INS demands stimulus package for newspapers

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Lakhs lose job in travel sector amid COVID-19 lockdown

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

Woman throws 5 kids into Ganga after quarrel with hubby

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

COVID-19 reminds Taslima Nasreen of her days as doctor

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

'Trump played down COVID-19 crisis amid warnings'

 