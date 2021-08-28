Evacuation operation from Kabul finished: France

France says its evacuation operation from Kabul is finished

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Aug 28 2021, 03:55 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2021, 04:00 ist
French defence minister Florence Parly. Credit: AFP file photo

France has finished its evacuation operation from Afghanistan's capital, Defence Minister Florence Parly said on Twitter on Friday.

She said France would continue to help those who need protection to depart Afghanistan. During the operation, nearly 3,000 people, including more than 2,600 Afghans, had been brought to France, Parly said.

France
Afghanistan
Taliban

