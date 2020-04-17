No evidence linking COVID-19 to Wuhan lab: France

France says no evidence that COVID-19 linked to research lab in Wuhan

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Apr 17 2020, 21:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 17 2020, 21:37 ist
An aerial view shows the P4 laboratory at the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan in China's central Hubei province on April 17, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

France said on Friday that there was no evidence so far of a link between the new coronavirus and the work of the P4 research laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan, where the current pandemic started.

"We would like to make it clear that there is to this day no factual evidence corroborating the information recently circulating in the United States press that establishes a link between the origins of COVID-19 and the work of the P4 laboratory of Wuhan, China," an official at President Emmanuel Macron's office said.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Wuhan
Emmanuel Macron
China
France
