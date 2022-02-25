France sends elite police unit to protect Kyiv embassy

France sends elite police unit to protect Kyiv embassy

According to the Ukrainian army, Russian forces have been closing in on Kyiv from the northeast and east, with explosions heard in the city centre

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Feb 25 2022, 19:53 ist
  • updated: Feb 25 2022, 19:53 ist
Ukrainian troops guard a perimeter as Russian forces entered Kyiv outskirts. Credit: Reuters Photo

France has sent an elite police unit to Kyiv to bolster the safety of its embassy in the Ukrainian capital, a security source told AFP on Friday. The team of eight, deployed since Wednesday at the embassy, is part of the GIGN, the French gendarmerie's elite tactical police force, the source said.

They join the embassy's five permanent GIGN staff whose brief is to protect the embassy and its personnel against any threat.

According to the Ukrainian army, Russian forces have been closing in on Kyiv from the northeast and east, with explosions heard in the city centre early Friday.

Also Read — Putin waves nuclear sword in confrontation with the West

The deployment comes as France has begun to express concern about the safety of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, who said Friday he would stay put despite being the "number one target" for the advancing Russians. "We are ready to help him if necessary," French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told France Inter radio Friday.

But he declined to say whether such help could extend to the exfiltration of the president from Ukraine.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Ukraine
Russia
World news
France

What's Brewing

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

UEFA moves Champions League final to Paris

It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over

It’s official: The post-Cold War era is over

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

Online art shows boost sales but lack vibe: Art Lovers

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

In pics: Russian invasion devastates Ukraine

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

Ukraine flags fly in Europe, US against Putin's war

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?

DH Radio | Poll whistle: Will Punjab see hung assembly?

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

From Tokyo to NY, people protest against Ukraine crisis

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

Bengaluru rapper Micah releases new album today

 