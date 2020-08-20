Macron calls on EU to stand by protesters in Belarus

France's Macron calls on EU to stand by protesters in Belarus

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Aug 20 2020, 22:35 ist
  • updated: Aug 20 2020, 22:35 ist

France's President Emmanuel Macron said on Thursday that he agreed with German Chancellor Angela Merkel that the European Union should stand by protesters in Belarus.

Macron also said that the Belarusian people must find a solution but that EU stands ready to help.

Hundreds of Belarusian protesters gathered in Minsk on Wednesday evening, defying a new order from President Alexander Lukashenko to his police to clear the streets of the capital after a week and a half of rallies against his rule.

Emmanuel Macron
Angela Merkel
European Union
Belarus

