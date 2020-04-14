France's Macron extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 11

France's Macron extends COVID-19 lockdown till May 11

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  Apr 14 2020, 04:35 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 04:35 ist
French President Emmanuel Macron is seen on multiple monitors in Paris, next to a face mask and a bottle of hand sanitiser, as he speaks from the Elysee Palace during a televised address to the nation on April 13, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday announced he was extending a virtual lockdown to curb the coronavirus outbreak until May 11, adding that progress had been made but the battle not yet won.

"Over the next four weeks, the rules must be respected," the president said in a televised address to the nation.

He said that by May 11, France would be able to test every citizen presenting COVID-19 symptoms. 

Emmanuel Macron
Coronavirus
COVID-19
France
