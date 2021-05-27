Macron recognises 'responsibility' in Rwanda genocide

France's Macron recognises 'responsibility' in Rwanda genocide

He said that France had a duty to admit the 'suffering it inflicted on the Rwandan people'

AFP
AFP, Kigali,
  • May 27 2021, 17:13 ist
  • updated: May 27 2021, 17:42 ist
Macron at the Kigali Genocide Memorial. Credit: Reuters Photo

French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday recognised his country's role in the 1994 genocide in Rwanda, from backing a genocidal regime to ignoring warnings of the impending massacres.

"Standing here today, with humility and respect, by your side, I have come to recognise our responsibilities," Macron said in a speech at the Kigali Genocide Memorial.

Also Read | France 'helped Rwanda genocide suspects escape' in 1994

He said that France had a duty to admit the "suffering it inflicted on the Rwandan people by too long valuing silence over the examination of the truth".

France
Emmanuel Macron
Rwanda

