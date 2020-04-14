French coronavirus death toll rises by 574 to 14,967

French coronavirus death toll rises by 574 to 14,967

Reuters
Reuters, Paris,
  • Apr 14 2020, 05:04 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 05:04 ist
French police officers control people near the Parisian ring road, on April 10, 2020, in Paris. Credit: AFP Photo

 The death toll in France from the new coronavirus outbreak has risen to 14,967 from 14,393 a day earlier, the French public health authority said on Monday.

The body added 6,821 patients were currently in intensive care units, down from 6,845 on Sunday.

The health authority said it was important to remain vigilant because hospitals were still taking in a very large number of patients.

France
Coronavirus
COVID-19
