French embassy says Washington gala canceled after submarine deal

France called off a gala at its ambassador's house in Washington scheduled for Friday, its US embassy said, following a new defense alliance that resulted in the US supplying Australia with submarines instead of France.

The event was supposed to celebrate the anniversary of a decisive naval battle in the American Revolution, in which France played a key role. However the occasion "has been made more sober," the embassy said, adding that the ambassador's event "has been canceled."

