French filmmaker, world cinema legend Jean-Luc Godard passes away

Film director Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of France's New Wave cinema, died on Tuesday aged 91, French newspaper Liberation said, citing people close to the Franco-Swiss director.
Godard was among the world's most acclaimed directors, known for such classics as "Breathless" and "Contempt", that pushed cinematic boundaries and inspired iconoclastic directors decades after his 1960s heyday.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
The gullies of Chandni Chowk
JWST captures 'breathtaking' images of Orion Nebula
Photographer William Klein dies aged 96
Odisha body claims Kohinoor belonged to Lord Jagannath
Venezuelan migrant and his dog part ways at US border
'Squid Game' competes for Emmys history
DH Toon | Which brand of shoes is Rahul Gandhi wearing?
Extinction to re-introduction: Indian cheetah's history
Centre under fire for Akshay's ad 'promoting' dowry
Good days back for Bollywood? 'Brahmastra' gives hope