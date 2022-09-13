Godfather of French New Wave Jean-Luc Godard no more

French filmmaker, world cinema legend Jean-Luc Godard passes away

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Sep 13 2022, 14:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 13 2022, 14:07 ist
Jean-Luc Godard. Credit: Reuters File Photo

Film director Jean-Luc Godard, the godfather of France's New Wave cinema, died on Tuesday aged 91, French newspaper Liberation said, citing people close to the Franco-Swiss director.

Godard was among the world's most acclaimed directors, known for such classics as "Breathless" and "Contempt", that pushed cinematic boundaries and inspired iconoclastic directors decades after his 1960s heyday.

World news
Jean-Luc Godard

