French first lady Brigitte Macron to self-isolate after contact with Covid-19 patient: source

French First Lady Brigitte Macron will self-isolate for seven days after coming into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with Covid-19, Macron's office said on Monday.
"Brigitte Macron was in contact on Thursday Oct. 15 with a person who has been tested positive for COVID-19 this Monday, Oct. 19, and showing symptoms of the disease," it said in a statement.
"In accordance with health authorities' recommendations, she will self-isolate for seven days. Brigitte Macron has no symptoms of the disease at this stage."
