French police arrest Afghan armed with knife: Source

French police arrest Afghan armed with knife: Source close to inquiry

AFP
AFP,
  • Oct 30 2020, 01:17 ist
  • updated: Oct 30 2020, 01:17 ist
Representative image: iStock Photo

A man armed with a long knife was arrested in the southeastern French city of Lyon on Thursday as he was about to board a tram, a source close to the inquiry told AFP.

The suspect, an Afghan national in his 20s who was dressed in traditional Afghan clothes, had already been flagged to French intelligence services, the source said.

"He was carrying a 30-centimetre (12-inch) knife and seemed ready to take action," Pierre Oliver, the mayor of Lyon's Second Arrondissement, told AFP.

He is currently being questioned and will probably have a psychological exam, the source said.

The arrest took place near the Perrache train station in the historic heart of the city, not far from where a parcel bomb wounded 14 on a busy pedestrian street in May 2019.

The suspect in the bombing, a 24-year-old Frenchman of Algerian origin, later told investigators he had pledged allegiance "in his heart of hearts" to the Islamic State group.

France was rocked earlier Thursday by the stabbing deaths of three people at a church in the Mediterranean coastal city of Nice, in what investigators are treating as a jihadist terror attack.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

France
Afghanistan

What's Brewing

Some recovered Covid-19 patients may still carry virus

Some recovered Covid-19 patients may still carry virus

Bees across spaces, species have similar waggle dances

Bees across spaces, species have similar waggle dances

After 29,000 km journey, Amur falcons return to Manipur

After 29,000 km journey, Amur falcons return to Manipur

Extra-spooky Halloween with coronavirus, US election

Extra-spooky Halloween with coronavirus, US election

This Assam tea fetches record price of this year

This Assam tea fetches record price of this year

 