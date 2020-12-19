French President Emmanuel Macron's condition is 'stable', presidency says

French President Macron's condition is 'stable', presidency says

PARIS, Dec 19 (Reuters) - French President Emmanuel Macron's condition is stable and the results of a medical examination reassuring, the French presidency said on Saturday in an update on his bout of coronavirus.

"The medical condition of the president is stable compared with ... Friday. He presents similar COVID-19 symptoms which do not prevent him from fulfilling his obligations," the presidency said in a statement.

Macron said on Friday he was doing fine a day after testing positive for COVID-19, but was working at a slower pace than usual outside Paris. (Reporting by Michel Rose; Writing by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Alexander Smith)