Singaporeans remodel no-frills public flats

From sake bars to yacht cabins, Singaporeans remodel no-frills public flats

For decades, Singaporeans have used their HDB flats to make extra cash

Reuters
Reuters, Singapore,
  • Dec 14 2021, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Dec 14 2021, 16:15 ist
Owners give makeovers to Singapore's no-frills public housing flats. Credit: Reuters Photo

Singapore's public housing system is acclaimed for providing affordable homes in the land-scarce country where private apartments can cost upwards of S$1 million ($740,800).

The Housing Development Board (HDB) flats, in which 80% of Singapore's 5.5 million people live, are typically utilitarian with tight rules governing ownership and resales.

But inside the usually staid and uniform tower blocks, some homeowners have let their creative juices flow.

Melvyn Yap, a consultant, spent about S$226,000 renovating the ageing home he shares with his mother to create the vibe of a Japanese sake bar complete with a hydraulic table that opens up from a tatami mat-covered seating area where he can sip sake.

"If you get a place, with nice neighbours, renovate it nicely, stay in it, make it a home rather than thinking about making money," said Yap, who used to regularly travel to Japan before the Covid-19 pandemic.

For decades, Singaporeans have used their HDB flats to make extra cash either by renting them out or re-selling them at a profit.

Boating enthusiast Wan Ismail bin Wan Nussin was undeterred by the relatively small size of the 750 square foot (69.7 square metre) apartment, which he shares with his wife and four children.

He transformed the flat to resemble a luxury yacht cabin with wood-panelled walls and ceilings resembling decking.

"With the confined space in a vessel, a small area needs to have multiple uses, and that's how I applied the concept to a small shoebox apartment," said Ismail, an interior designer, whose children sleep on double-decker "berth" bunk beds.

Maheswari Balan has altered the HDB she shares with her husband into a post-apocalyptic doomsday bunker with concrete walls and floors and a weapons cabinet showcasing archery equipment.

"You want to come home to a place where you can be yourself, so just go creative, be yourself and go crazy with the house (design) you want," said Balan. 

Watch the latest DH videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Singapore
World news

What's Brewing

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Covid-19 anxiety and depression take global hold

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

Kim Kardashian now one step away from becoming a lawyer

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

20 years of K3G: 5 reasons to revisit the blockbuster

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Radio | All about cryptocurrency, the flux within

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

DH Toon | PM takes 'dip' for UP poll campaign

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Refugee Afghan musicians arrive in Portugal

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Elon Musk named Time magazine person of the year

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

Northeast's largest Christmas star erected in Mizoram

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

India’s latest religious and cultural flashpoint: Eggs

 