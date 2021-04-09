From the Newsroom: Prince Philip passes away; ten states show steep rise in daily Covid-19 cases

In your evening news brief, Ten states including Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka show steep rise in daily Covid-19 cases; Prince Philip passes away; Myanmar’s military says government operations would soon return to normal, and Malaysia's opposition nominates Anwar Ibrahim as Prime Minister candidate.

Here is the top news of April 9, 2021:

Ten states -- Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in daily Covid-19 cases accounting for 83.29 per cent of the new infections, the Union Health Ministry said.

India's daily cases continue to rise, the ministry underlined. A total of 1,31,968 new cases were registered a day, the highest single-day rise recorded so far in the country.

Meanwhile, National Conference leader Omar Abdullah tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. The former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister said that he was asymptomatic and under home isolation.

Myanmar's ruling military on Friday said it believed government operations would soon return to normal, as public participation in protests and strikes against the junta was waning.

In a televised news conference, junta spokesman Zaw Min Tun said the military council was working to achieve peace and security in the whole country and there would be full operations of ministries soon.

Malaysia's biggest opposition alliance on Friday nominated Anwar Ibrahim to be its prime ministerial candidate for the next general election.

Elections are not due until 2023, but Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin had said earlier this year he would hold polls as soon as it was safe to do so amid the coronavirus pandemic due to pressure from allies in his ruling coalition.

Prince Philip (99), the Duke of Edinburgh and Queen Elizabeth II's husband passed away on Friday.

"It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen has announced the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle," the Royal Family posted on Twitter.

