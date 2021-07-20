Fully-vaccinated White House official tests positive for Covid

Vaccinated White House official tests Covid positive

A vaccinated White House senior official has tested positive for Covid-19, a spokeswoman said Tuesday, adding that the person had not had contact with President Joe Biden.

"I want to confirm that yesterday a fully-vaccinated White House official tested positive for Covid-19 off campus," Biden's press secretary Jen Psaki said at a briefing, adding that the official had mild symptoms.

