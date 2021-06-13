G7 calls for new WHO-led 'Covid-19 origins' study in China

The G7 on Sunday urged China to cooperate with the World Health Organisation on a "transparent" second-phase probe into how the global coronavirus pandemic began.
"We... call for a timely, transparent, expert-led, and science-based WHO-convened Phase 2 Covid-19 Origins study including, as recommended by the experts' report, in China", the elite group said in their final statement after a three-day summit.
