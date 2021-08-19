G7 urges Taliban to ensure safe passage out of Kabul

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Aug 19 2021, 22:33 ist
  • updated: Aug 19 2021, 22:42 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

Foreign ministers from the G7 countries on Thursday urged the Taliban to provide safe passage for those trying to flee Kabul, in the group's first formal statement on the crisis.

The ministers "called for the Taliban to guarantee safe passage to foreign nationals and Afghans wanting to leave", according to Britain's Foreign Office.

