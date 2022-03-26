GAIL to consider share buyback on March 31

GAIL to consider share buyback on March 31

Buying back shares is considered a tax-efficient way of rewarding shareholders

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 26 2022, 16:15 ist
  • updated: Mar 26 2022, 16:17 ist
GAIL had done a share buyback in 2020-21. Credit: Reuters Photo

The board of state gas utility GAIL India Ltd will on March 31 consider the buyback of shares - the second buyback in as many years.

In a stock exchange filing, the nation's top gas transporter and distributor said its board of directors, at the meeting on March 31, will also consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and the entire fiscal.

"Meeting of the board of directors of the company will be held on Thursday, 31st March 2022, to inter-alia consider buyback of the fully paid-up equity shares of the company," it said.

Buying back shares is considered a tax-efficient way of rewarding shareholders. The government owns a 51.80 per cent stake in the company and is likely to participate in the buyback.

GAIL had done a share buyback in 2020-21. The government had received Rs 747 crore from that share buyback.

The share buyback, or share repurchase, is when a company buys back its own shares from investors or stakeholders. It can be seen as an alternative, tax-efficient way to return money to shareholders.

Buybacks are attractive in tax terms even after considering the 10 per cent tax on long term capital gains (LTCG).

Check out DH's latest videos

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Gail
Business News
Markets
buyback

What's Brewing

GI tagging breathes life into trade of Kashmiri carpets

GI tagging breathes life into trade of Kashmiri carpets

Who votes for the Oscars, and how does it work?

Who votes for the Oscars, and how does it work?

OTT has created a level playing field: Bajpayee

OTT has created a level playing field: Bajpayee

DH Toon | Free ticket to 'The Kashmir Files' for China?

DH Toon | Free ticket to 'The Kashmir Files' for China?

Open Sesame | Covid-19 spike

Open Sesame | Covid-19 spike

Cover art: The face of music

Cover art: The face of music

Hello from the other side 

Hello from the other side 

Scientists find microplastics in blood for first time

Scientists find microplastics in blood for first time

Phosphorus bombs, restricted but not banned

Phosphorus bombs, restricted but not banned

Agnihotri faces flak over 'homosexual' comment

Agnihotri faces flak over 'homosexual' comment

 