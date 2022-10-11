Gandhi museum opens up in New Jersey

Gandhi museum opens up in New Jersey

The museum has artefacts and digital display screens that are interactive and visitors will be able to interactively see the life events of the apostle of peace

PTI
PTI,
  • Oct 11 2022, 12:09 ist
  • updated: Oct 11 2022, 12:09 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

A museum dedicated to the life and message of Mahatma Gandhi has opened in the Atlantic City of the United States.

Inaugurated this past weekend, the museum has artefacts and digital display screens that are interactive and visitors will be able to interactively see the life events of the apostle of peace.

The event was attended by eminent Indian American community members and India’s Consul General in New York Randhir Jaiswal.

Developed in partnership with the Aditya Birla Group by the New Jersey-based Gandhian Society, it is the first museum dedicated to the "father of the nation" in the USA.

The museum is expected to partner with the Martin Luther King Foundation in displaying the life and messages of the two greatest men in the modern era, a media release said.

Jaiswal in his remarks praised the efforts of Gandhian Society and its founder Bhadra Butala on this project and also commended the Birla Group for bringing this museum to the USA. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mahatma Gandhi
US news
World news

What's Brewing

Shot at twice, Army dog helped kill 2 J&K militants

Shot at twice, Army dog helped kill 2 J&K militants

Jute to the rescue as world searches for reusable bags

Jute to the rescue as world searches for reusable bags

Days after flood, Bengaluru braces for heavy rain again

Days after flood, Bengaluru braces for heavy rain again

Red meat to smoking: How bad are they for you?

Red meat to smoking: How bad are they for you?

 