Gantz to be named to try to form Israeli government

Israeli President Reuven Rivlin will on Wednesday task centrist politician Benny Gantz with trying to form the next coalition government after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu failed, Rivlin's office said on Tuesday.
Netanyahu, a fourth-term conservative whose party tied with Gantz's in September's election, told Rivlin on Monday he was giving up on forming the government after failing to win support from a majority of parliament.
