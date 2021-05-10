GAVI in talks with China's Sinopharm, others for COVAX

GAVI in talks with China's Sinopharm, other vaccine makers for COVAX doses

Reuters
Reuters, Geneva,
  • May 10 2021, 14:32 ist
  • updated: May 10 2021, 14:32 ist
Covid-19 vaccines being delivered through COVAX initative. Credit: AFP Photo

The Gavi Vaccine Alliance is in talks with Covid-19 vaccine manufacturers including China's state-owned Sinopharm to expand the COVAX pipeline and secure doses for distribution, a Gavi spokeswoman told Reuters on Monday in response to a query.

Sinopharm received emergency use listing from the World Health Organization (WHO) last Friday, making it eligible for the COVAX programme and bolstering Beijing's push for a bigger role in inoculating the world

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

covax
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Coroanvirus vaccine
WHO

What's Brewing

Lockdown: Karnataka sees exodus of students, workers

Lockdown: Karnataka sees exodus of students, workers

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

A glance at Assam's last five chief ministers

More Jerusalem clashes on eve of Israeli parade

More Jerusalem clashes on eve of Israeli parade

I just need a faster car, says beaten Verstappen

I just need a faster car, says beaten Verstappen

Exotic South American Apple Snail discovered in Mumbai

Exotic South American Apple Snail discovered in Mumbai

Covid-19 rages in the world’s most vaccinated country

Covid-19 rages in the world’s most vaccinated country

 