Gaza militants fire 'substantial' rocket at Israel

The Israeli army said that Palestinian militants in the Gaza Strip pounded the Jewish state with "substantial" rocket fire Tuesday after Israel killed a commander of Islamic Jihad.

"There is substantial fire," army spokesman Jonathan Conricus told journalists in a conference call.

Rockets struck the south of Israel and warning sirens wailed in Tel Aviv, although there were no immediate reports of hits on the seaside city.

"We are preparing for a number of days of fighting," Conricus said.