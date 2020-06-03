George Floyd killing: Pope says racism 'intolerable'

George Floyd killing: Pope says racism 'intolerable'

AFP
AFP, Vatican City,
  • Jun 03 2020, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Jun 03 2020, 15:35 ist
Pope Francis speaks during his weekly general audience after giving a message to people of the United States, honouring George Floyd and saying "no one can turn a blind eye to racism", in this still image taken from video at the Vatican, June 3, 2020. Credit/Reuters Photo

 Pope Francis said on Wednesday "we cannot tolerate or turn a blind eye to racism", in reaction to the killing of a black man by US police that has sparked nationwide protests.

But the pontiff also condemned the violence that followed George Floyd's death in the city of Minneapolis last week as "self-destructive and self-defeating".

"Nothing is gained by violence and so much is lost," Francis said.

Floyd, 46, an unarmed African-American man, suffocated as a white police officer kneeled on his neck, sparking once-in-a-generation demonstrations against systemic racism and police brutality.

The pope said he was praying for Floyd and "all those others who have lost their lives as a result of the sin of racism".

Protests have been held in cities across the country, mostly peaceful but many descending into mayhem.

Both activists and officials have blamed rabble-rousers for the trouble and thousands of people have been arrested.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Pope Francis
Vatican City
USA
Racism

What's Brewing

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Can coronavirus outbreaks be seasonal?

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Monkeys, ferrets offer clues in COVID-19 vaccine race

Mumbai on tenterhooks as cyclone Nisarga approaches

Mumbai on tenterhooks as cyclone Nisarga approaches

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

Five states leading economy to recovery from lockdown

 