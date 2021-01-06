George Bush to attend Biden's swearing-in: Spokesman

George W. Bush to attend Joe Biden's swearing-in ceremony on Jan 10: Spokesman

AFP
AFP,
  Jan 06 2021, 08:06 ist
  • updated: Jan 06 2021, 08:06 ist

Republican former US president George W. Bush will attend the inauguration of Democrats Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Washington on January 20, his chief of staff said Tuesday.

"President and Mrs. Bush look forward to returning to the Capitol for the swearing-in of President Biden and Vice President Harris," Freddy Ford tweeted.

"Witnessing the peaceful transfer of power is a hallmark of our democracy that never gets old," he added, in a seeming jab at President Donald Trump who refuses to concede defeat and has not confirmed if he will attend Biden's inauguration.

George Bush
Joe Biden
Kamala Harris
US Presidential Elections 2020
United States
Donald Trump

