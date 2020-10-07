German coalition parties agree on reform package following Wirecard scandal

German coalition parties have agreed on a reform package which is meant to improve oversight and reduce conflicts of interest following the Wirecard accouting scandal, a document obtained by Reuters showed on Wednesday.

The government's so-called Wirecard action plan gives Bafin watchdog increased control rights and requires companies to switch their accounting firms after 10 years, the document said.

Finance Minister Olaf Scholz and Justice Minister Christine Lambrecht are expected to present the reform package during a news conference later on Wednesday.