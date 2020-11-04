German minister warns of 'explosive situation' in US

German minister warns of 'very explosive situation' in US

She said Trump could create "a constitutional crisis in the USA"

AFP
AFP, Berlin,
  • Nov 04 2020, 16:24 ist
  • updated: Nov 04 2020, 16:24 ist
President Donald Trump pumps his fist after speaking in the East Room of the White House, early Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, in Washington, as Vice President Mike Pence and first lady Melania Trump watch. Credit: AP Photo

German Defence Minister Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer on Wednesday warned the United States was facing a "very explosive situation" and a possible systemic crisis after President Donald Trump prematurely declared election victory.

Following Trump's remarks that he will go to the Supreme Court to stop ballots from being tallied, Kramp-Karrenbauer told public broadcaster ZDF "this election has not been decided... votes are still being counted".

She said Trump could create "a constitutional crisis in the USA"

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Germany
US Presidential Elections 2020

What's Brewing

'Wherever you are, be a Kannadiga'

'Wherever you are, be a Kannadiga'

WhatsApp brings new tool to free up phone storage

WhatsApp brings new tool to free up phone storage

DH Toon | Congress at its lowest tally in Rajya Sabha

DH Toon | Congress at its lowest tally in Rajya Sabha

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

'Miracle' girl rescued 91 hours after Turkey earthquake

'Change species names to honor indigenous peoples'

'Change species names to honor indigenous peoples'

 