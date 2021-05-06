Germany to allow Astra Covid-19 vaccine to all adults

Germany to allow AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine to all adults

Spahn also said Germany aimed to offer 12-18 year olds a vaccine by the end of August

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • May 06 2021, 22:48 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 22:55 ist
Credit: Reuters file photo

Germany will allow AstraZeneca's Covid-19 vaccine to be given to adults of all ages, reversing a previous decision that restricted it to people who are over 60 years old, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.

Spahn also said Germany aimed to offer 12-18 year olds a vaccine by the end of August, provided regulators give approval for the BioNTech/Pfizer shot for that age group.

