Germany to start first clinical tests on coronavirus vaccine

Germany has authorised its first clinical test of a vaccine for the novel coronavirus, the country's regulatory body said Wednesday, green-lighting trials on human volunteers for an RNA vaccine developed by German firm Biontech and US giant Pfizer.
"The Paul-Ehrlich-Institut... has authorised the first clinical trial of a vaccine against COVID-19 in Germany," the regulatory body said in a statement.
It added that approval was the "result of a careful assessment of the potential risk/benefit profile of the vaccine candidate".
