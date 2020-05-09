Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,251 to 168,551 - RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 1,251 to 168,551, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Saturday.
The reported death toll rose by 147 to 7,369, the tally showed.
