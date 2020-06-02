Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 213 to 182,028 - RKI

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise to 182,028

  • Jun 02 2020, 11:38 ist
  • updated: Jun 02 2020, 11:38 ist
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 213 to 182,028, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday.

The reported death toll rose by 11 to 8,522, the tally showed. 

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Germany

