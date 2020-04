Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases have risen by 3,380 to 133,830, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Friday, marking a third straight day of new infections accelerating.

The reported death toll has risen by 299 to 3,868, the tally showed.

