Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 947

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 947 to 164,807: RKI

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • May 06 2020, 09:54 ist
  • updated: May 06 2020, 10:54 ist

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 947 to 164,807, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by 165 to 6,996, the tally showed.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
Germany

What's Brewing

DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up

DH Deciphers | Gold demand down but why prices are up

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

Lockdown woes: India's GDP could slip to negative

Indian Navy ships to bring back citizens from Maldives

Indian Navy ships to bring back citizens from Maldives

India to see COVID-19 peak by May second week: Study

India to see COVID-19 peak by May second week: Study

Apple to host virtual WWDC 2020 next month

Apple to host virtual WWDC 2020 next month

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

'Promising' coronavirus-fighting antibody found: Study

 