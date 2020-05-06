Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 947 to 164,807: RKI

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 947 to 164,807, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.
The reported death toll rose by 165 to 6,996, the tally showed.
