Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 2,082, deaths by 170: Robert Koch Institute

Germany's number of confirmed coronavirus infections has risen by 2,082 to 125,098, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday, marking the fourth decline in the number of new cases after four days of increases.
For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here
The reported death toll has risen by 170 to 2,969.
A corporate merger cost America ventilators
Mother can transmit COVID-19 to baby before birth: ICMR
Muslim neighbours carry Hindu man's bier in Jaipur
COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs
Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase
'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19
COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?
Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus