Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 2,082, deaths by 170: Robert Koch Institute

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Apr 14 2020, 13:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 13:43 ist

Germany's number of confirmed coronavirus infections has risen by 2,082 to 125,098, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Tuesday, marking the fourth decline in the number of new cases after four days of increases.

The reported death toll has risen by 170 to 2,969.

