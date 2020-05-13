'Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 798 to 171,306'

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • May 13 2020, 09:22 ist
  • updated: May 13 2020, 09:22 ist
A visitor wearing a face mask looks at French sculptor Auguste Rodin's iconic sculpture "The Thinker" at the Alte Nationalgalerie (Old National Gallery) museum in Berlin on May 12, 2020, after the museum re-opened its doors to the public following a relaxation of lockdown restrictions due to the new coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 798 to 171,306, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.

The reported death toll rose by 101 to 7,634, the tally showed. 

Germany
Coronavirus
COVID-19

