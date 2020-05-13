'Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 798 to 171,306'

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 798 to 171,306, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Wednesday.
The reported death toll rose by 101 to 7,634, the tally showed.
