Germany's COVID-19 cases rise by 1,775, deaths by 110

Germany's COVID-19 cases rise by 1,775, deaths by 110

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Apr 20 2020, 13:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 20 2020, 13:10 ist
Women wearing a protective face masks shops at a fruit and vegetable market in Berlin on April 17, 2020, amid the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Credit: AFP Photo

 Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rose by 1,775 to 141,672, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Monday, marking the second consecutive day that the number of new infections had fallen.

The reported death toll rose by 110 to 4,404, the tally showed. 

Germany
Coronavirus
COVID-19
