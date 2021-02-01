BUDGET 2021
Budget 2021 Live: Agriculture Infra cess imposed on fuel; Petrol likely to be costlier by Rs 2.5 per litre, diesel by Rs 4 per litre Implementing 'One Nation, One Ration Card' in 32 states Pensioners above 75 yrs exempted from ITR filing Agriculture infra fund increased to Rs 40,000 cr
LIC IPO to be completed in FY22
Rs 35,400 cr allocated for Covid-19 vaccines in FY22 Railway gets record Rs 1.1 lakh crore Govt allocates Rs 14,100 cr to Bengaluru's Namma Metro FY22 divestment target at Rs 1.75 lakh cr FM proposes raising FDI in insurance sector to 74% Budget 2021 | FM announces Urban Swachh Bharat 2.0 'Voluntary scrapping policy to phase out old vehicles'
Germany's short-time workers increases by 20% in Jan

Germany's number of short-time workers increases by 20% in January

In retail, the number of short-time workers more than doubled from 2.60,000 to 5,56,000 people, it said

Reuters
Reuters, Berlin,
  • Feb 01 2021, 13:18 ist
  • updated: Feb 01 2021, 13:18 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

The number of workers in Germany on reduced hours rose by almost 20% to 2.6 million in January, economic institute Ifo said on Monday, as the country has shut down many sectors to curb the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

"Hotels and restaurants, which the lockdown hit particularly hard, are way out in front on short-time work with 55.9% of their workforce affected, up from 54.1%", Ifo said in a statement, adding this represented 5,94,000 employees.

In retail, the number of short-time workers more than doubled from 2.60,000 to 5,56,000 people, it said.

Union Budget 2021 | Get the latest updates, expert views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.com

Click here for full coverage of Budget 2021

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Germany

What's Brewing

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Get full details about Union Budget 2021 in this app

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Budget 2021 | Who presented India’s first ever Budget?

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

Digital 'Bahi khata': FM to present budget on tablet

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

DH Toon | Centre faces fiscal deficit and trust deficit

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

Budget Dictionary: A one-stop guide for financial terms

 