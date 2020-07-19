Giant swarm of ants confused for cloud in UK

Thousands of flying ants were spotted in parts of London, Kent and Sussex

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 19 2020, 18:43 ist
  • updated: Jul 19 2020, 18:43 ist

An 80-kilometre wide swarm of flying ants was seen in parts of London, Kent, and Sussex, United Kingdom.

The large swarm of ants was picked up as clouds in the satellite imagery due to its enormous size.

This alarmed the met department, who were not anticipating rainfall. After inspecting the particles using satellite imagery, it was concluded that the particles were too long and wide to be rain droplets and were actually bugs.

“It’s not unusual for larger swarms to be picked up,” a spokesperson for the national weather agency told the Guardian.

Ants have a tendency to swarm in large numbers in the UK, particularly during the summer months.

The phenomenon is called “Flying Ants Day”. The annual event takes place due to ants looking to start a new colony. The swaming occurs between June and September.

insects
United Kingdom

