Giant swarm of ants confused for cloud in UK

An 80-kilometre wide swarm of flying ants was seen in parts of London, Kent, and Sussex, United Kingdom.

The large swarm of ants was picked up as clouds in the satellite imagery due to its enormous size.

This alarmed the met department, who were not anticipating rainfall. After inspecting the particles using satellite imagery, it was concluded that the particles were too long and wide to be rain droplets and were actually bugs.

“It’s not unusual for larger swarms to be picked up,” a spokesperson for the national weather agency told the Guardian.

Ants have a tendency to swarm in large numbers in the UK, particularly during the summer months.

Guess it’s Flying Ant Day.... pic.twitter.com/k71extQZI7 — Emma Kennedy (@EmmaKennedy) August 23, 2019

The phenomenon is called “Flying Ants Day”. The annual event takes place due to ants looking to start a new colony. The swaming occurs between June and September.