Global coronavirus death toll tops 100,000

Global coronavirus death toll tops 100,000

AFP
AFP, Paris,
  • Apr 11 2020, 00:03 ist
  • updated: Apr 11 2020, 00:03 ist
Gravediggers wearing protective suits carry the coffin of 68-years-old Natalina Cardoso Bandeira, who passed away due to coronavirus disease (COVID-19), at the Parque Taruma cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, April 10, 2020. Credit: Reuters Photo

More than 100,000 people have died worldwide from the coronavirus, with nearly 70 percent of all fatalities in Europe, according to an AFP tally Friday compiled from official sources.

A total of 100,661 people have been killed, including 70,245 in Europe, since the virus first emerged in China in December.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Italy has the highest number of deaths with 18,849, followed by the United States with 17,925 and 15,843 in Spain.

The figures were compiled by AFP using official government data and World Health Organization statistics.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Europe
Italy
USA
spain
China
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold

COVID-19: J&K govt puts Durbar Move practice on hold

Emergence of SARI-COVID-19 link alarms health officials

Emergence of SARI-COVID-19 link alarms health officials

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

Did you know coronavirus has 23 lineages?

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

'Ensure mentally ill people are safe during COVID-19'

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

COVID-19: Boris Johnson back to hospital ward

 