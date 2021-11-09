Global Covid-19 caseload tops 250.3 mn

IANS
IANS, Washington,
  • Nov 09 2021, 09:58 ist
  • updated: Nov 09 2021, 09:58 ist
Long lines formed at border crossings Monday as the United States reopened to foreign visitors vaccinated against Covid-19. Credit: AFP File Photo

The global coronavirus caseload has topped 250.3 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 5.05 million and vaccinations soared to over 7.28 billion, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload, death toll and the total number number of vaccine doses administered stood at 250,314,842, 5,055,334 and 7,285,904,320, respectively.

US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 46,613,052 and 755,631, according to the CSSE.

In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 34,366,987 cases and Brazil third with 21,886,077 infections.

The other worst countries with over 3 million cases are the UK (93,79,062), Russia (86,89,818), Turkey (8,261,473), France (73,21,767), Iran (59,96,155), Argentina (52,98,069), Spain (50,32,056), Colombia (50,16,959), Italy (48,12,594), Germany (48,01,425), Indonesia (42,48,409), Mexico (38,26,786), Ukraine (32,33,178) and Poland (31,11,534), the CSSE figures showed.

Nations with a death toll of over 1,00,000 are Brazil (6,09,573), India (4,61,057), Mexico (2,89,734), Russia (2,43,405), Peru (2,00,438), Indonesia (1,43,557), the UK (1,42,293), Italy (1,32,423), Colombia (1,27,571), Iran (1,27,439), France (1,18,924) and Argentina (1,16,143).

